High Note Wealth LLC Has $9.81 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,468 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.1% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $162.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

