Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Melissa Baird Sells 10,233 Shares

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2023

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) COO Melissa Baird sold 10,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $101,204.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 435,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,307,540.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 4th, Melissa Baird sold 20,432 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $205,954.56.
  • On Monday, March 20th, Melissa Baird sold 9,333 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $89,036.82.
  • On Thursday, March 16th, Melissa Baird sold 11,943 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $117,280.26.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The business’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth approximately $616,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 61.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

