Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,212.86 ($15.02).

HSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.86) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. HSBC lowered Hiscox to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.48) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.11) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,015 ($12.57) to GBX 1,285 ($15.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,352 ($16.74) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox Price Performance

Shares of LON HSX opened at GBX 1,135 ($14.06) on Tuesday. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 789.20 ($9.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,152.50 ($14.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,360.00, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,110.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,039.62.

Hiscox Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Hiscox

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.88%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30,000.00%.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,437 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,074 ($13.30) per share, with a total value of £15,433.38 ($19,112.54). In related news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain acquired 13,421 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,118 ($13.85) per share, for a total transaction of £150,046.78 ($185,816.45). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,437 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,074 ($13.30) per share, with a total value of £15,433.38 ($19,112.54). 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hiscox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.