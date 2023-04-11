HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.75

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.75 and traded as low as $18.65. HMN Financial shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 369 shares traded.

HMN Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.75.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter.

HMN Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. HMN Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMNF. UBS Group AG increased its stake in HMN Financial by 88.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in HMN Financial by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 86,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 15,680 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in HMN Financial by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 71,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company which operates retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firm’s business involves attracting deposits from the general public and businesses and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans as well as consumer, construction and commercial business loans.

