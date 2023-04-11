Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,924 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Hologic by 307.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.08.

Insider Activity at Hologic

Hologic Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.65. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Stories

