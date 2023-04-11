Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $126.08

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.08 ($1.56) and traded as high as GBX 142 ($1.76). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 142 ($1.76), with a volume of 300,120 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.48) target price on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Horizonte Minerals Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £380.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7,100.00 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 146.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126.08.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

