HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,650 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $121,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,079 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 485.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after buying an additional 1,145,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $83,435,000 after buying an additional 1,138,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $205,962,000 after buying an additional 990,157 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,925 shares of company stock worth $1,678,337. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

