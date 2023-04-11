HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 210,970 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,079 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 485.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 51.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $83,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,208 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $205,962,000 after purchasing an additional 990,157 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,925 shares of company stock worth $1,678,337. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

HPQ stock opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. HP’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

