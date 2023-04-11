HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $535.12

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 535.12 ($6.63) and traded as high as GBX 563.20 ($6.97). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 562.90 ($6.97), with a volume of 11,888,296 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.23) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.67) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.60) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.74) to GBX 780 ($9.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 743 ($9.20).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £112.47 billion, a PE ratio of 938.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 590.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 535.12.

HSBC Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,500.00%.

In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.84), for a total transaction of £334,901.31 ($414,738.46). Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.