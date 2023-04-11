Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.54

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.54 and traded as low as $23.00. Hudson Global shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 1,309 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSON has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hudson Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

In other Hudson Global news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,196.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,779 shares of company stock worth $199,568. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Global

(Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.