Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.54

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.54 and traded as low as $23.00. Hudson Global shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 1,309 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HSON has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hudson Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Hudson Global Trading Down 1.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $64.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Global
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.
