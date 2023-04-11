Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,620 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 404.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:HPP opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.47 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.09. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $269.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.70%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -256.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,417.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 38,975 shares of company stock worth $232,523. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Featured Articles

