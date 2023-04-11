Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 293,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.76%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

