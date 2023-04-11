Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.14.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.06.
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.76%.
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.
Read More
