Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 392,150 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

