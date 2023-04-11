Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in H. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth about $56,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 389.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $1,321,940.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,918.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total transaction of $203,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,357 shares of company stock worth $8,726,994 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.9 %

Several analysts have issued reports on H shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

H stock opened at $109.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.36. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.04.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

See Also

