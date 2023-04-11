IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.49

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.49 and traded as high as $41.16. IES shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 35,088 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IESC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of IES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on IES in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

IES Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $818.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Activity

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $574.90 million during the quarter.

In other IES news, CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,707. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IESC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in IES by 209.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in IES by 172.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of IES by 536.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of IES by 251.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Stories

