Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.37.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Illumina Stock Down 0.1 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 97.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $229.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $360.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More

