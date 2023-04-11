Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.37.
ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina
Illumina Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $229.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $360.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.42.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illumina (ILMN)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Is Halliburton Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.