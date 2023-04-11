Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 926.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,794 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Shares of IR opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.37.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

