Insider Buying: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,466 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 538,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,770,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 445 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $8,962.30.
ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Up 3.5 %
NYSE ACR opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.83. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 118.26, a quick ratio of 118.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
About ACRES Commercial Realty
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
