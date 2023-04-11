Insider Buying: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,466 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 538,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,770,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 445 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $8,962.30.

NYSE ACR opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.83. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 118.26, a quick ratio of 118.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 87,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

