Insider Buying: BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Acquires 9,210 Shares of Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,210 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $108,309.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,617,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,539,824.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,288 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $178,716.72.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,517 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $302,824.14.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,924 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $313,028.04.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,414 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $619,231.32.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BFZ stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $11.92.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.

