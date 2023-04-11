Insider Buying: Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) CEO Acquires 2,238 Shares of Stock

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) CEO Grigorios Siokas acquired 2,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $54,540.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,611,502.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cosmos Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COSM opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. Cosmos Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $62.25.

Get Cosmos Health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cosmos Health during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cosmos Health by 444.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71,799 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cosmos Health in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosmos Health during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It is also involved in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.