Insider Buying: Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Buys 385,024 Shares of Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Nant Capital, Llc bought 385,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $92,405.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,031,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,523.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nant Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Nant Capital, Llc purchased 426,374 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.21 per share, for a total transaction of $89,538.54.

Heliogen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLGN opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Heliogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $49.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heliogen

Heliogen ( NYSE:HLGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative return on equity of 91.20% and a negative net margin of 1,032.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Heliogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Heliogen during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heliogen by 2,746.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 367,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 354,754 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Heliogen in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Caz Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

