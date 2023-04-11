Insider Buying: Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) CEO Acquires 1,011,828 Shares of Stock

Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Huberman acquired 1,011,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,035,484.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,377. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nogin Trading Down 4.3 %

Nogin stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. Nogin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $230.20.

Get Nogin alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nogin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nogin in the third quarter valued at about $1,144,000. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in Nogin in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nogin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nogin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nogin Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nogin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

(Get Rating)

Nogin, Inc operates as an e-commerce, technology platform provider in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. Its commerce-as-a-service platform's tools provide clients with capabilities around website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nogin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nogin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.