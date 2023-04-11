Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $102,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $114,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

