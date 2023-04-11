Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $102,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $114,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

