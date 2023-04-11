Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2023

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRNGet Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $961,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,941,382.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 10th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $1,384,200.00.
  • On Monday, March 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $723,600.00.
  • On Monday, February 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $654,900.00.
  • On Friday, February 10th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,651,650.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 17th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $1,115,500.00.
  • On Friday, January 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $1,122,500.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $98.05 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 853.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.