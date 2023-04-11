Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $961,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,941,382.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Friday, March 10th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $1,384,200.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $723,600.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $654,900.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,651,650.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $1,115,500.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $1,122,500.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $98.05 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 853.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.