Insider Selling: ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Life Insurance Co Of Guardian sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Price Performance
Shares of CEM opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
