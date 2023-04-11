Insider Selling: ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Life Insurance Co Of Guardian sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CEM opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 222.5% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 580,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 400,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 104,961 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 293,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000.

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

