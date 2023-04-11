Insider Selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $6,764,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,881,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Kellogg Price Performance
K opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.84. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kellogg Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.59%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Kellogg by 11.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Kellogg by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
K has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.78.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kellogg (K)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Is Halliburton Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.