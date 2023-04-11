Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 1,837 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,837 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $39,330.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,476,676 shares in the company, valued at $31,615,633.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,260 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $74,980.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,125 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $278,775.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $375,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,402 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $167,703.92.

On Monday, March 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,541 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,820.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 39,866 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $771,407.10.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 134 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $2,706.80.

On Monday, February 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $394,800.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,021 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $288,832.60.

On Monday, January 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $385,000.00.

Legacy Housing Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $23.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Legacy Housing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

