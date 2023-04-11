Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Sells 11,031 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $265,957.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 871,887 shares in the company, valued at $21,021,195.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Pierre Naude also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 2nd, Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $173,083.35.
nCino Stock Down 1.6 %
NCNO opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 0.34. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in nCino by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in nCino by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of nCino by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
