Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CFO Sells 3,351 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) CFO Michael L. Perica sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $13,504.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,507 shares in the company, valued at $324,443.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rimini Street Stock Performance

Rimini Street stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.01 million, a P/E ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 0.92. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rimini Street

Rimini Street Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 542.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

