Insider Selling: Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) President Sells 86,596 Shares of Stock

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,399,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 814,199 shares in the company, valued at $41,361,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.61. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,527,000 after buying an additional 108,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,001,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 713,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after buying an additional 53,600 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,442,000 after acquiring an additional 509,855 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

