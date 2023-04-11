Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Sells 188 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $48,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $258.75 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $261.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSY. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Hershey by 18.7% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth $218,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth $521,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 31.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

