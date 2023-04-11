Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Chemours by 9.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chemours from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Chemours Trading Up 4.6 %

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.87. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Insider Activity at Chemours

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.