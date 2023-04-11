Inspire Investing LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,281 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

SNV opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.46.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $603.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.02 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 30.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

