Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Semtech in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $65.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

