Inspire Investing LLC Raises Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Insider Transactions at John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $582,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $582,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $184,479.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,119 shares in the company, valued at $937,120.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $97.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.47. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $99.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.32.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $274.33 million for the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.