Inspire Investing LLC Sells 359 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $987,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sanmina by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $294,995.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,344.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $294,995.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at $373,344.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $562,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,072 over the last 90 days. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average is $58.96. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $69.28.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Articles

