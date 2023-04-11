Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,476,000 after buying an additional 245,066 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,185,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,995 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,979,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,606,000 after purchasing an additional 52,947 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,756,000 after buying an additional 35,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

HE opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.45.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $392,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,356.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

