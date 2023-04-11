Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Scott Fitzgerald Sells 11,070 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 11,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $498,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,258 shares in the company, valued at $642,322.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 26,816 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,208,865.28.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 7,530 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $340,356.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $172,720.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 802 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $30,901.06.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 148 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $5,572.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 0.65. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $45.61.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 29.75% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 267,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

