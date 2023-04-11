Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,327 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after buying an additional 3,842,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,980 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 628,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after buying an additional 1,332,635 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $134.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

