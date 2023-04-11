International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $137.88

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.88 ($1.71) and traded as high as GBX 149.45 ($1.85). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 149.15 ($1.85), with a volume of 9,015,164 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IAG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 168 ($2.08) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.23) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.23) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 200 ($2.48) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.04) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 167.80 ($2.08).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 153.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 137.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,983.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.33.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

