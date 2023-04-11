Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.00

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.00 and traded as high as $20.74. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 474,569 shares changing hands.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 24,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 32.7% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 74,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 18,436 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 908.1% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.