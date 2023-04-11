Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Holdings Cut by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after acquiring an additional 142,672 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,781,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 195,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 36,362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 184,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 42,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $13,363,000.

Shares of TAN stock opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average is $75.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $91.12.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

