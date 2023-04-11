Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.73

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.73 and traded as high as $27.91. Ipsen shares last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 614 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on IPSEY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ipsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ipsen from €90.00 ($97.83) to €95.00 ($103.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Ipsen Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Care. The Specialty Care segment focuses on oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and rare diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

