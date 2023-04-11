Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stake Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,970,966 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IRM opened at $52.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.00%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

