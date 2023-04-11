iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 451.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $105.09.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.