iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period.

Get iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:REM opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $587.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.42.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.