iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 219.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,652 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.7% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,952,000 after purchasing an additional 246,210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,045,000 after buying an additional 741,436 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,129,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,300,000 after buying an additional 75,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average of $66.14.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

