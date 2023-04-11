iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 117.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acas LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $747,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,238,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Etfidea LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 57,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,995,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $108.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.86. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $124.70.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

