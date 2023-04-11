iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IHI stock opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $62.45.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

