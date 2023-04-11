IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.45.

ISEE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,872.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,350 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period.

ISEE opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.63 and a quick ratio of 18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

